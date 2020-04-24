David Luther Moubray, born on Easter Sunday 1943 in Harrisonburg, Virginia, passed away on April 22, 2020, after an extended illness. Without a doubt, he is already sharing jokes and stories with his friends and family in Heaven. Dave was preceded in death by his mother and father, Norma “Cricket” Kiracofe Moubray and Myers Luther Moubray, a sister, Betty Moubray Stoker, brothers-in-law, Donald Stoker M.D. and John A. Horn, and nephew, John P. Horn.
Dave is survived by his wife of 36 years, Iris Horn Moubray, who relentlessly battled for his well-being over the past seven years of declining health. He is also survived by daughters, Virginia Ann Moubray (Christopher), Angie Glenn (Mark), Laurie Alvarado (Robert), and Lesley Bayne, as well as two grandchildren, Parker and Raegan Glenn, sister-in-law Jacquelyn Horn, and many beloved nieces and nephews. He will also be greatly missed by his loving companion and man’s best friend, Gabbi.
A videographer by trade, his career took off in the early 1960s as a news photographer and editor at Channel 9 in Washington, D.C., where he covered the White House and Capitol Hill beats, and was a member of the White House News Photographers Association. He was photographer-editor for many documentaries and specials and received multiple White House News Photographer awards throughout the 1970s as well as several Emmy awards for his achievements.
Dave continued his career at and retired from WVPT (now VPM) in Harrisonburg. Most recently, he served as a VPM PBS Community Station Board member. He played an integral part in many series, specials, and documentary films including WVPT Cooks, Virginia Outdoors, Blue Ridge Journal, and Living in Virginia; his knowledge of the Shenandoah Valley, both its history and geography, was invaluable to these productions. He received a bronze medal at the 1994 New York Film Festival for his videography work for Blue Ridge Journal. Dave is remembered for the fun he brought to work daily — most especially to all of the WVPT pledge drives; he was a devoted supporter of public television and greatly valued the relationships he built at the station.
Dave loved his family, and had many other passions, including hunting, music, art, trains and railways, photography, stock car racing, Cowboy Action Shooting, and general tinkering. He cherished the friendships built with his fellow hobbyists. He was a member of Elkton Seventh-day Adventist Church and was a proud class of 1961 graduate of Harrisonburg High School. Dave was also a Master Mason and member of the Grand Lodge F.A.A.M. of the District of Columbia.
The family would like to extend gratitude to Grady Lewis and Gerry Gildner for their friendship, support, and time spent with Dave, especially in more recent difficult days. Your presence was a blessing and comfort to Dave always.
Dave enjoyed a good joke and told a lot of bad ones. As Jonathan Winters was his favorite comedian-philosopher, it seems appropriate to close his obituary with this prescient quote from Winters:
“Well, the most terrible fear that anybody should have is not war, is not a disease, not cancer or heart problems or food poisoning — it's a man or a woman without a sense of humor.”
In lieu of flowers, the family prefers donations to be made in Dave’s memory to VPM (formerly WVPT), VPM Attn: Member Services, 23 Sesame Street, Richmond, VA 23235; Elkton Seventh-day Adventist Church, 20995 Blue and Gold Drive, Elkton, VA 22827, or Wildlife Center of Virginia, PO Box 1557, Waynesboro, VA 22980.
Services will be held at a later date when all who loved Dave can be together to celebrate his life. Online condolences may be sent to the family by visiting www.lindseyweyerscave.com.
