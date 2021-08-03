A celebration of life for David L. Moubray, (Easter Sunday 1943-April 22, 2020) will be held Sunday, Aug. 8, 2021, at 2:00 at Harrisonburg Seventh-day Adventist Church, 609 West Market St., Harrisonburg, Va.
Family visitation will immediately follow the service. The family requests that all attendees (regardless of vaccination status) please wear masks to protect the vulnerable.
The service will also be live-streamed on YouTube at https://youtu.be/nIAqboebDuI. Full obituary: https://www.dignitymemorial.com/obituaries/weyers-cave-va/david-moubray-9145003.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.