David Mowere Longacre, 91, a resident of Rockingham County, passed away Sunday, Oct. 16, 2022, at his home surrounded by his loving family. He was born Jan. 1, 1931, in Barto, Pa., to the late Paul Eschbach and Edna Stauffer Mowere Longacre. He grew up on a dairy farm as the second oldest of seven children and he joined the Bally Mennonite Church in his youth. Dave was a gentle man of few words with a deep faith and gifted with his hands to help anyone he could in building up the kingdom of God.
On Sept. 11, 1954, he married the love of his life, Gladys Detwiler Longacre. They moved to Susquehanna County, Pa. after he served in alternative service 1955-’57 as a dairyman for Philadelphia State Hospital. They purchased a dairy farm, where they raised their family of four children and over the years he developed an all-registered Holstein herd. In 1986, he sold the farm and worked with Narrowsburg Feed Company as a salesman for area farmers for 14 years. He and his wife were founding members of Lakeview Mennonite Church, where they served for over 50 years. They moved to Harrisonburg, Va. in 2010 to be near family and have been associate members of Mt. Clinton Mennonite Church. During these many years, besides church work, he served with Mennonite Disaster Service, Habitat for Humanity, Gift & Thrift, as well as contributing hand-crafted furniture for the Va. Mennonite Relief Sale to benefit Mennonite Central Committee with relief efforts globally.
His hobbies included gardening, raising an apple orchard, singing bass in a men’s church quartet, following his favorite baseball team, the Phillies, as well as playing softball on a church league, woodworking, reading, and playing “Upwords” with his family.
In addition to his wife, David is survived by his children, Sheryl Shenk and husband, Jonathan, Jan David Longacre and wife, Paula, Katrine Rose and husband, Phil, Dena Tompkins; siblings, Mark Longacre and wife, Ruth, Anna Mary Brubacher and husband, Glenn, James Longacre and wife, Ellen; grandchildren, Suzanne (Dan) Pozzo, David Shenk, Brian Shenk, Phillip Matthew (Tamera) Rose, Marcus C. Rose, Abby Tompkins, Tiffany Rose Longacre; great-grandchildren, Coralie Pozzo, Luca Pozzo, Vivienne Pozzo; and sisters-in-law, Nancy Heisey and Muffy Longacre.
In addition to his parents, David was preceded in death by his siblings, Rhoda King and husband, David, Aaron Longacre, Paul Longacre and Paul’s first wife, Doris.
A Celebration of Life service will be held at 4:00 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 23, 2022, at Mt. Clinton Mennonite Church with Pastors Jim Hershberger and Les Horning officiating. An additional service will be held at 2:00 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 13, at Lakeview Mennonite Church in Susquehanna, Pa. with Pastor Blaine Detwiler officiating. The family will receive friends following the services.
Memorial contributions may be made to Mennonite Central Committee, P.O. Box 500, Akron, PA 17501 or to the Mennonite Disaster Service, 583 Airport Road, Lititz, PA 17543.
Online condolences may be made to the family by visiting www.mcmullenfh.com.
