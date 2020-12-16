David Nelson Dean
David Nelson Dean, 65, of Shenandoah, passed away Sunday, Dec. 13, 2020, at his home.
Mr. Dean was born Sept. 30, 1955, in Elkton, and was the son of the late Dewey Nelson and Clara Ellen Frazier Dean. He was an avid hunter and enjoyed vacations with his family. He previously had worked construction for E.A. Breeden.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his sister, Bonnie DeHart.
Mr. Dean is survived by his wife, Wendy Sue (Knox) Dean; daughters, Christy Chambers and husband, Keith, of Dallas, Ga., and Deanna Morris of Stuarts Draft; a stepson, Robert Pizza of Shenandoah; brothers, Wayne Frazier and wife, Lana, of Shenandoah, Lawrence Frazier and companion, Linda, of Elkton, Gary Dean of Grottoes, and Frank Dean and companion, Faye, of Alexandria; a sister, Barbara Harris and husband, Roger, of Elkton; a brother-in-law, Billy DeHart of Elkton; grandchildren, Brittany Leigh, Cheyaen Fitzgerald, Jeremy Brown, Jacob Brown, James R. Pizza, and Raven R. Pizza, and a number of nieces and nephews.
Pastor Carter Dean will conduct the funeral service 11 a.m., Friday, Dec. 18, 2020, at Kyger Funeral Home in Elkton. Burial will be private at Dean Mountain Cemetery in the Shenandoah National Park.
The family will receive friends from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. Friday at the funeral home.
Facial coverings and social distancing will be required for the health of others.
Gifts may be made to his wife, Wendy Dean for funeral expenses.
Condolences may be shared at www.kygers.com.
