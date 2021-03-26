David Noble (Dave) Slye spent 68 years in pursuit of service to his community, to adventure, to love of family, and to charitable causes he held dear to his heart.
He was the oldest son of the late Harry E. (Bud) Slye, Jr. and Vivian E. (Tib) Slye, born on Jan. 9, 1953, in Luray, Va. David passed away on March 22, 2021, at UVA Medical Center in Charlottesville, Va. His wife of over 44 years, Kathleen (Kathy) Nichols Slye, survives.
Ever collegial, Dave graduated from Luray High School in the Class of 1971. He was President of the Class in his Junior year in 1970. Upon graduation from Elon University in 1976, he began his distinguished business career in his hometown starting at the Virginia Farm Bureau Insurance. In 1986, he was recruited by the Luray Caverns Corporation to start the marketing campaign for the Luray Caverns Country Club Resort. After his stint at the Caverns Country Club, he was recruited by the Shomo & Lineweaver Insurance Agency in Harrisonburg to manage their office on Main Street in Downtown Luray. As the agency grew under his watch, David took the opportunity to purchase the agency from Price Lineweaver in 2001. He served as owner of the Slye Agency LLC for 18 years.
Throughout his life, Dave was a leader in numerous community organizations including President of the Luray Downtown Initiative. Additionally, he served on the Board of Pioneer Bankshares in Stanley, Va., and the Board of Directors of the Beahm’s Chapel Cemetery in Luray. He was also a member of the Lafayette Lodge 137 and a member of the Luray Caverns Shrine Club. Along with his wife, Kathy, he was a founding member of the Four Seasons Supper Club in Luray. At the time of his passing, he was serving as Vice-President of the Lord Fairfax Community College Foundation Board. When the Luray- Page Center became too small to accommodate its influx of students, the Board of Directors of the College decided it was time to find a permanent solution in Page County. The Foundation Board then began a Capital Campaign to raise money for the Luray-Page Center. Much to the surprise of the Consultants, and with Dave’s laser focus, the Luray-Page County Campaign doubled the Consultant’s projections. The new Center opened to the public in January 2021.
David’s work ethic was never tiring as he would spend nights working in his parent’s motel and restaurant, the Intown Motel and the Slye Fox Den in Downtown Luray while going to high school. This is how he would come to be known as “Chef Dave” for his cooking and famous Shrove Tuesday Pancake Suppers for the Christ Episcopal Church in Luray. David would devote his faith to the community as Senior Warden for his beloved church.
Dave was respected among his colleagues, friends, community, and family. Luray’s residents will remember him for his enthusiastic efforts on behalf of the greater good of the Town. He spearheaded the drives to build the Rex Ellis Fieldhouse at Bulldog Field as well as the Larry Gochenour Pavillion at the Ralph Dean Park in memory of his fallen classmates.
Those surviving Dave brought him great joy. In addition to his wife, Kathy, he is survived by his daughter, Kelly Slye Villanueva and husband, Itamar, of Raleigh, N.C.; his daughter, Jamie Slye and fiancé, Arjun Mishra, of Seattle, Wash.; two grandchildren, Dalton and Adaline Villanueva of Raleigh, N.C.; one sister, Betsy Burchett and husband, Paul, of Wiliamsburg, Va.; two brothers, Chapman Slye and wife, Mari, of Fredericksburg and Gregory Slye and wife, Vicki, of Leland, N.C.; and his uncle, Frank Slye of Naples, Fla.
Friends and family will gather for his funeral at Beahm’s Chapel Cemetery Pavillion at 2.00 p. m. on Saturday, March 27. Please feel free to bring a chair for seating outside of the Pavillion. Additionally, mourners may pay their respects by signing the Condolence book at the Bradley Funeral Home from 8:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m. on Thursday, March 25, or Friday, March 26.
To honor David’s memory, the family requests memorial donations to be made to the LFCC-Page County Center, 173 Skirmisher Lane, Middletown, VA 22645 or lfcc.edu/donate.
