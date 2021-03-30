David Owen “Doc” Housden, 52, of Luray, passed away Friday, March 26, 2021, at Page Memorial Hospital.
He was born Sept. 5, 1968, in Harrisonburg and was a son of Irma Jane Dinges Housden of Luray and the late Charles Owen Housden.
David was a graduate of Luray High School, Class of 1986, and earned his bachelor’s degree in music from West Virginia University and his master’s degree in music from Shenandoah University, where he served as music professor for two years. He owned and operated Dinges Farms, LLC, and taught private music lessons in trumpet, clarinet and piano. He was a member of the Luray Church of the Brethren.
On April 23, 2005, he married Felicia Morris Housden, who survives.
Surviving, in addition to his mother and his wife, are two sons, Charles Michael Housden and wife, Whitney, of Shenandoah and Ben Propst of Luray; two daughters, JoAnn Pettit of Leesburg and Esther Pettit of Luray; and four grandchildren, Kase Michael Housden and Alana, Callan and Alice Jo. He was preceded in death by his uncle, Ivan Page Dinges.
A funeral service will be conducted at 11 a.m. Wednesday, March 31, at Bradley Funeral Home. Burial will be in Beahm's Chapel Cemetery in Luray.
The family will receive friends from 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday, March 30, at the funeral home.
Due to COVID-19, facial coverings and social distancing restrictions will be followed.
