David O. Swingle, died April 13, 2023, at his home in Sunnyside Retirement Community in Harrisonburg, Virginia. David was born August 22, 1936 and was the son of the late OJ and Ruth Swingle. He grew up in New York with three siblings: the late Richard Swingle and the late Beverly Crane along with Roger Swingle who survives. David attended school at Eastern University where he met his wife, and lifelong best friend of almost 65 years, Elizabeth Ann, who survives.
Dave always said he “couldn’t make boys”, he had three beautiful and independent daughters, Deborah Jordan, Rebecca (Marc) Forno and Jennifer (Keith) Deshaies. David worked for 39 years for Wyeth pharmaceuticals and enjoyed a long successful career before retiring to the Eastern Shore of Maryland, and then eventually to Sunnyside in Virginia. He never met a stranger, made friends wherever he went and was a true family man, caring for everyone around him. Dave was blessed with six grandchildren: Cassandra (Robert), David (Aubrey), Olivia, Anna, Isabella, and Bryce along with three great grandchildren: Jacob, Jordan, and Andrew.
Services will be held on Monday April 17th at 10am at Kyger Funeral Home in Harrisonburg with Pastor Jeff Carr from Sunnyside officiating.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to Sunnyside Retirement Communities https://www.sunnyside.cc/support-sunnyside-communities/
Condolences may be shared at kygers.com.
