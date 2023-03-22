David O’Neil Thomas, 76, of Elkton, passed away Monday, March 20, 2023, at his home. He was born April 17, 1946, and was a son of the late Mose Franklin Thomas and Maxine Jean Holley Thomas.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by daughter, Anita Thomas, and a sister, Diana Coleman.
David grew up in Harrisonburg and attended Lucy Simms School. He was an avid fisherman, loved gardening, farming and raising hogs. He was a member of Bible Way Church of God in Christ Church in Elkton. He was a fabricator at Dunham Bush for many years and most recently worked at Friendship Industries.
He is survived by his wife, Beulah (Cubbage) Thomas; son, Kyle Thomas; brothers, Mose Thomas, Stanley Thomas and Steven Thomas; grandchildren, Jasmine and India Washington; and numerous nieces and nephews.
A funeral service will be conducted 1 p.m. Saturday, March 25, 2023 at Kyger Funeral Home in Elkton. Burial to follow at Bible Way Church of God in Christ Cemetery near Elkton.
The family will receive friends 12 to 1 p.m. Saturday, March 25, prior to the service.
Condolences may be shared at kygers.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.