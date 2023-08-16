David Paul Dunlap, 65, of Harrisonburg, Va. went to be with the Lord Aug. 13, 2023, peacefully at his home surrounded by his loved ones.
Dave was born Oct. 23, 1957, in Denver, Co. Dave was a devoted husband and father. He enjoyed going hunting and camping, playing paintball, watching his Denver Broncos, and spending time with family and friends.
David is survived by his beloved wife, Peggy Dunlap of 26 years; his daughter, Jaime Schwartz; three granddaughters, whom he raised, Angela Ritchie, husband, Brandon Ritchie, Heather Cubbage and Kimberly Ritchie and two great-grandchildren, Rossland Ritchie and Blake Ritchie; brothers, Steve Dunlap and Bob Dunlap and numerous friends and other relatives.
He was preceded in death by his mother, father and sister.
A celebration of life will be held Saturday, Aug. 19, at 12 noon at Freewill Baptist church officiated by Pastor Paul Collins.
Memorial donations may be made to Freewill Baptist Church in memory of David Dunlap. The family of David Dunlap wishes to thank the nurses, doctors, and the hospice team at Sentara RMH and the Davita care team.
Online condolences may be left for the family at www.grandlefuneralhome.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.