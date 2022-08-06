David Paul Hanson
Dr. David Paul Hanson passed away on Tuesday, August 2, 2022 at age 92 in Green Bay, Wisconsin. Born and raised in Brooklyn, he was devoted to his family and to the field of School Psychology.
He is survived by his beloved wife, Helen (Green Bay), daughter Lora Hanson Warner (Steve), grandsons Paul Hanson Warner (Tiffani, Salt Lake City) and Benjamin John Warner (Denver), and son-in-law Randy Doughty, husband of their late daughter Wendy.
On Tuesday, August 16, a visitation will be held for Dave beginning at 10:00am at Ascension Lutheran Church, 2922 Libal St., Green Bay, with a memorial service at 11:00am. Cotter Funeral and Cremation Care is assisting the family with arrangements and will provide a more complete obituary and link to live stream the service on its website, https://www.cotterfuneralhome.com.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that gifts be sent to James Madison University Foundation, Inc. at 1031 Harrison St, Harrisonburg, VA, 22807. Please designate the gift “for the David P. and Helen H. Hanson Scholarship Endowment.” Checks must be payable to the JMU Foundation.
