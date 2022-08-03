David Robert ‘Nank’ Nankivell Jr.
David Robert “Nank” Nankivell Jr., 61, of McGaheysville, passed away Monday, Aug. 1, 2022. Mr. Nankivell was born March 26, 1961, and was the son of David R. Sr. and Mary Michael Nankivell.
On Oct. 11, 1997, he married Paula Rosemary Hensley, who survives. In addition to his parents and wife, he is survived by three sisters, Riki Lyn Nankivell, Stacey Anne Shifflett and husband, Robin, both of Rockingham, Va., and Dawn Michele Lantz and husband, Jeff, of Timberville, Va.; a brother, Kevin Lee Nankivell of Rockingham, Va., as well as numerous nieces and nephews.
Nank worked at ComSonics in Harrisonburg for over 40 years. He enjoyed hiking, cooking, and was an avid reader. He also enjoyed touring the different states in the USA and had a tremendous love for dogs. David was an artist and skilled in various art medias, dance instructor and DJ.
A celebration of life will be held at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Harrisonburg/Rockingham SPCA, 2170 Old Furnace Road, Harrisonburg, VA 22802 or Page Paws, PO Box 269, Luray, VA 22835.
Condolences may be shared at kygers.com.
