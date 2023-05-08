David Robert Nankivell Sr.
David Robert Nankivell Sr., 84, of Keezletown, passed away Wednesday May 3, 2023, at home.
Mr. Nankivell was born Feb. 25, 1939, in Shamokin, Pa., and was a son of the late David A. and Mary Hughs (Young) Nankivell. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a son, David R. Nankivell Jr., and a sister, Lucinda Purcell.
He was a member of the United Methodist Church and served the Shenandoah and Cedar Grove Charges. David was also a member of the Keezletown Ruritan Club for 28 years and an avid bowler.
On Dec. 18, 1960, he married the former Mary Michael, who survives.
In addition to his wife, Mr. Nankivell is survived by his daughters, Riki Lynn Nankivell, Stacey Anne Shifflett (Robin) and Dawn Michele Lantz (Jeff); a son, Kevin Lee Nankivell; six grandchildren, Mollie Marr, Cassandra Nankivell, Corey Shifflett, Hillary Dove, Joshua Shifflett and Miranda Lantz; and four great-grandchildren.
A celebration of life will be held Saturday, May 13, 2023, at 2 p.m. at Keezletown United Methodist Church with Pastor Joel Robinette officiating.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests all memorial contributions be made to the Keezletown United Methodist Church, 1456 Indian Trail Road, Keezletown, VA 22832 or to the Rockingham County Fire and Rescue, 20 East Gay St., Harrisonburg, VA 22802.
The family would like to extend a sincere THANK YOU to the staff of Sentara RMH Hospice for all the care they provided.
Condolences may be shared at kygers.com.
