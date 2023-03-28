David Ronald Fordham
Weyers Cave — David Ronald Fordham, PhD, CPA, loving husband, father, and grandfather, and teacher, passed into the next life on March 20, 2023, after a long, difficult illness. He was born in 1956, the son of Addie and Lawrence Fordham, in Jacksonville, Fla. He loved his family. He married Debbie Bliss and they have four children together who survive: Allen Fordham (Kate), Bryan Fordham (Elise), Cathryn Peterson (Lee), and Dianna Fordham. He is also survived by two grandsons, William and Benjamin.
David was an active member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, serving in many positions. During his illness, he received great solace and peace by attending the temple in D.C. His faith has been a great strength for all.
After receiving his MBA from the University of North Florida, David worked as a corporate controller. David then received his PhD in Accounting from Florida State University and became a professor at James Madison University for 30 years. His specialty was creating multimedia presentations that brought his subject matter to life for his students. He had a wonderful sense of humor which worked its way into his presentations.
David enjoyed playing the piano, though he never had a lesson. He played only by ear. His original musical creations always brought a smile to all with whom he shared.
Ham radio was a passion, and he was president of the Valley Amateur Radio Association as well as the Massanutten Amateur Radio Association several times. His volunteer activities included remote mountain checkpoints for bike fests and runs through the mountains, as well as disaster relief communications. He contacted 130 different countries.
He loved hiking, particularly in the Rockies. He took many photographs and created beautiful video presentations of what he saw. He served as a Boy Scout master for 17 years.
Another highlight of his life was time spent in Antwerp, Belgium with JMU students. He enjoyed getting to know the countries in and around Belgium, and learning its history in depth.
A Celebration of Life will be held at the Weyers Cave Community Center on Monday, April 3, at 6 p.m.
We invite you to honor him and his love of the natural world by planting a tree or flowers in his memory.
Those wishing may share a memory or an online condolence by visiting www.kygers.com
Arrangements entrusted to the Harrisonburg Chapel of Kyger Funeral Homes.
