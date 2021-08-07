David Russell Shuler of Shenandoah, born July 23, 1945, passed away at his daughter’s home with his family by his side on Friday, Aug. 6, 2021.
David was the son of the late Paul Russell Shuler and Charlotte Atwood Shuler. Also preceding him in death was his brother, Cletus Arthur Shuler, and his sister, JoAnne Glenn Hite.
Survivors include his wife of 57 years, Carol VanHyning Shuler; son, David Todd Shuler and his wife, Kim; daughter, Tiffany Shuler Painter and her husband, Tim, and grandchildren, Justin and Ethan Painter and Kaylee and Kyndal Shuler. David also had many nieces and nephews and was blessed with many friends within the community.
David graduated from Page County High School in 1963 and was a business owner for nearly 50 years of D&J Distributors, later becoming CarQuest Auto Parts, gracing the town of Shenandoah with his witty sense of humor and his unending willingness to help those who needed an auto part in the middle of the night. David was a member of St. Paul Lutheran Church in Shenandoah. He was a member of the Shenandoah Volunteer Fire Department, Fraternal Order of the Eagles in New Market, and a member of the Shenandoah Moose Lodge.
He lived most of his life in Grove Hill, and when not working, he enjoyed hunting and spending time with his family and friends. David had a tough exterior, but was a teddy bear of a man, who had compassion for other people. He will be missed dearly.
Honoring his wishes, he will be cremated. Family night will be held at Lindsey-Kyger Funeral Home in Shenandoah on Sunday, Aug. 8, 2021, from 5 to 7 p.m.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Shenandoah Volunteer Fire Department, 201 Pennsylvania Ave, Shenandoah, VA 22849 or the St. Paul Cemetery Fund, 6433 US Hwy 340, Shenandoah, VA 22849.
Condolences and fond memories may be shared with the family by visiting www.lindseykygerfuneralhome.com.
