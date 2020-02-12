David Samuel Rodes
David Samuel Rodes, 65, of Mount Crawford, passed away Tuesday, Feb. 11, 2020, at his home. He was born in Norristown, Pa., on April 13, 1954, and was a son of John Ervin Rodes of Mount Crawford and the late Sadie Lee (Burkholder) Rodes.
David was the owner and operator of Reflections of Yesteryear at the Dayton Farmers Market. He was a historian and co-researcher and compiler of the book “Unionist and the Civil War Experience: In The Shenandoah Valley.”
He was united in marriage on March 23, 1974, to Darlene Faye (Myers) Rodes of Mount Crawford.
Surviving, in addition to his wife and father, are three sons, John Michael “Mike” Rodes and wife, Wendy, of Harrisonburg, Murray Travis Rodes and wife, Emily, of Waynesboro and Benjamin David Rodes of Harrisonburg; two sisters, Mary Yoder and husband, Merle, of Long Island, Va., and Lois Martin and husband, Art, of New Market; four brothers, Elden Rodes and wife, Sue, of Mount Crawford, Mark Rodes and wife, Janet, of Goshen, Ind., Fred Rodes and wife, Lois, of Mount Crawford and Ervin Rodes of Mount Crawford. He is also survived by five grandchildren, David “Travis” Rodes, Morgan Emily Rodes, Evelyn Virginia Rodes, Margaret Elizabeth Rodes and Esther Claire Rodes.
A funeral service will be held at 2 p.m. Friday, Feb. 14, 2020, at Dayton Mennonite Church with Merle Yoder, Linda Waggy and Philip Wenger officiating. Burial will follow at Dayton Mennonite Church Cemetery.
The family will receive friends from 5 to 8 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 13, 2020, at Johnson Funeral Service in Bridgewater.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Brethren & Mennonite Heritage Center, 1921 Heritage Center Way, Harrisonburg, VA 22801 or Sentara RMH Hospice, 2010 Health Campus Drive, Harrisonburg, VA 22801.
