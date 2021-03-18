David Stanley Hill Jr., age 75, passed away Feb. 2, 2021, in San Antonio, Texas. He was born in Harrisonburg, Va., on Feb. 5, 1945, to Stanley and Emily Hill.
He is survived by his wife of 37 years, Carolyn Hill; children, Tina Helmick and husband, Scott, Jennifer Mast and husband, Jeffrey, James Sigmon and Jennifer Jung and husband, Charles; eight grandchildren; sisters, Gloria Hinkle, Bettie Schuler and Delores Hunter; brother, Dan Hill; and numerous nieces and nephews.
A graveside service will be conducted at 1:45 p.m. Wednesday, April 7, 2021, at Fort Sam Houston National Cemetery in San Antonio, Texas with U.S. Army military honors. An additional memorial service will be held in Virginia.
Sunset Northwest Funeral Home, 6321 Bandera Road, San Antonio, Texas 78238 (210) 521-2111.
