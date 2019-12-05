David Wayne Shenk, 62, of Luray, died on Wednesday, Dec. 4, 2019. He was born on Oct. 17, 1957, in Luray and was a son of Janet Lee Aleshire Shenk of Luray and the late Kirby Lee Shenk.
Mr. Shenk worked for Page County Public Schools for 41 years as a transportation foreman.
On May 18, 1996, he married Lynette Michelle Moyer Shenk, who survives.
Surviving, in addition to his mother and his wife, are a daughter, Samantha Shenk of Luray; a son, Garrett Moyer of Luray; a brother, Dennis Michael Shenk of Luray; and four grandchildren.
A funeral service will be conducted at 11 a.m. on Saturday, Dec. 7, at the Mount Zion Church of the Brethren by Pastor Gary Major. Burial will be in the Mount Zion Cemetery in Luray.
The family will receive friends from 6 to 8 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 6, at the church.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Luray Volunteer Rescue Squad, P.O. Box 266, Luray, VA 22835 or to the Luray Volunteer Fire Department, 1 Firehouse Lane, Luray.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.