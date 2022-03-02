David Wayne Tice, 69, a resident of Weyers Cave, went home to be with the Lord on Monday, Feb. 28, 2022, at UVA Medical Center. Mr. Tice was born May 10, 1952, in Somerset, Pa., to the late Lewis J. and Esther Yoder Tice.
He worked at Houff Feed and Fertilizer as an A7 Applicator and at Specialty Fleet as a delivery driver. He enjoyed traveling and working outside and loved to landscape at his home. He loved his dogs and to grill for family meals. He was a member of Dayton Mennonite Church.
On Feb. 9, 1985, he married Linda Kay Raber Tice, who survives.
In addition to his wife, Mr. Tice is survived by his children, Ryan Tice and wife, Caitlin, of Harrisonburg, Lynita Heatwole and husband, Chris, of Bridgewater and David W. Tice II and wife, Laura, of Bridgewater; siblings, Stanley Tice of Grantsville, Md., Marvin Tice of Broadway and Phyllis Tice of Grantsville, Md.; grandchildren, Riley Heatwole, Jace Tice, Carson Heatwole and Jonas Tice; and a stepmother, Alice Beachy Tice of Grantsville, Md.
In addition to his parents, Mr. Tice was preceded in death by a sister, Gladys Tice.
The family will receive friends from 5:30 p.m. until 7:30 p.m. Friday, March 4, 2022, at Dayton Mennonite Church.
A memorial service will be held at 11:00 a.m. Saturday, March 5, at Dayton Mennonite Church. Burial will be held privately in the church cemetery.
Memorial contributions may be made to Dayton Mennonite Church Missions Fund, 78 Cary St., Grottoes, VA 24441.
Online condolences may be made to the family by visiting www.mcmullenfh.com.
McMullen Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.