David Wayne Benitez, 28, of Mount Crawford, passed away Tuesday, Dec. 8, 2020. David was born in Harrisonburg on July 3, 1992, a son of Lisa (Smith) Benitez and David Benitez-Ortiz.
David is also survived by sisters, Jennifer Adkinson of Weyers Cave and Jessica Benitez of Mount Crawford; brother, Daniel Smith of Weyers Cave; niece and nephew, Deanna Smith and Colton Adkinson; and special friend, Carolina Crider.
A memorial service will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 12, 2020, at Johnson Funeral Service in Bridgewater with Pastor Terry Ross officiating. Burial will be private.
Online condolences may be shared with the family at www.johnsonfs.com.
