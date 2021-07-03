David Wayne Schmidt
David Wayne Schmidt, age 77, of Lincoln, Nebraska, went to be with God on Tuesday, June 22, 2021. David was born Sept. 10, 1943, to Simon J. Schmidt and Martha (Koehn) Schmidt.
David worked in Social Services for 40 years with his career ending in retirement in Hays, Kansas, at the Ellis County Social Services agency. His Masters Degree was in Social Services from Kansas University. He loved singing, walking and mountain climbing. His favorite place for mountain climbing was Colorado, and singing in church as a solo’s and in group singing. But, in the midst of all this, his most favorite thing, was taking care of his family.
This includes his loving wife, Linda (Alger); daughters, Marla Dawn Schmidt and Cheryl Denise Dunn (Shaun, whom he loved dearly), and two granddaughters, Abrah Corinne and Thalia Renee Dunn (the joy of his heart).
He is also survived by his sister, Marjorie Schmidt Matthews (Ronald L.); brother, Ronald G. Schmidt (Linda), and nieces, Erica Frans (Steve) and Carrie Schmidt.
He is proceeded in death by his parents, Simon J. Schmidt and mother, Martha (Koehn) Schmidt; brother, Arvid J. Schmidt; stepmother, Rose, and grandparents, David C. and Anna (Gossen) Koehn and Abraham J. and Sarah Schmidt.
A private memorial service will be at a later date. Memorials are suggested to the Midwest Heart Connection, in honor of David’s granddaughter, Abrah Corinne Dunn. Condolences to www.lincolnfh.com.
