Dawn Crawford, our beloved wife, mom, and grandmom, left us on Jan. 4, 2022. Dawn Taylor Crawford was born on April 9, 1941, in Harrisonburg, Va., daughter of Guy and Charlotte Taylor. On Nov. 15, 1959, she married Tommy Crawford and they were married for 62 years.
Mom was a caregiver her entire life. Times were tough when she was young and she helped raise her siblings so that her mom could work to provide for the family. After marriage, she and Tommy raised their own four kids in their home in Grottoes, Va. She selflessly cared for her mom, Charlotte and her mother-in-law, Daisy in their older years. Then, when she could have time to herself, she instead lovingly and patiently helped to raise her four grandchildren and she was so very proud of them. Our family has always been very close because of her and we will miss her so much.
Dawn is survived by her husband, Tommy; her children, Melonie Knicely, Greg (and Kay) Crawford, Cheryl (and Mark) Lindsay, and Christy (and Bruce Guardado) Crawford. Her four grandkids are Brad (and Danielle) Lindsay, Rachel Lindsay, Nathan Good and Grace Good.
She is also survived by her sisters, Faye Bowman, Sharon (and Butch) May, Vicki (and Mike) Morgan, and Terri Herring; her sister-in-law, Nonie Taylor, and many nieces and nephews.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her brothers, Guy Taylor Jr. and Charles Taylor.
A memorial service will be private with interment at Eastlawn Memorial Gardens.
In lieu of flowers, please make donations in Dawn’s memory to Cat’s Cradle, 122 S. Main St., Suite 101, Harrisonburg, VA 22801, catscradleva.org.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.