Dawn E. Hottinger
Dawn Elaine Hottinger, 64, a resident of Broadway, passed away Wednesday, Aug. 19, 2020, at her home. Miss Hottinger was born April 23, 1956, in Rockingham County, and was the daughter of the late Robert Lee Sr. and Rinthie Rylett Donovan Hottinger.
She was employed as the assistant manager for the Wilco Store and she loved to fish and spend time with her family. She was a member of the Family Worship Center.
Surviving are two brothers, Alan T. Hottinger and wife, Tammy, and Monte Hottinger; a sister-in-law, Shirley Hottinger; and nieces and nephews, Caleb Hottinger, Alyshea Good, Katie Munsterman, Robert Hottinger III and Stacy Hottinger.
In addition to her parents, Miss Hottinger was preceded in death by a brother, Robert Hottinger Jr.
All services will be private.
Online condolences may be made to the family by visiting www.mcmullenfh.com.
McMullen Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
