VERONA -- Dawn Imogene Tutwiler, 83, of 55 Riverview Drive, Verona, Va., passed away June 15, 2022, at her home.
Dawn was born Aug. 10, 1938, in Rockingham County to the late Arnold P. and Mabel G. (Moyer) Tutwiler.
She graduated from Middle River High School in Weyers Cave, Va. She was employed by Holiday’s Shoe Store, Staunton, Va., for 20 years and spent the remainder of her career working in the banking business until retiring. She was a member of Third Presbyterian Church since 1973 and served as an Elder and served numerous positions for the Presbyterian Women and in 1996 was honored with the Presbyterian Women Life Membership.
Dawn is survived by two sisters, Dolores M. Tutwiler and Elaine T. Rexrode and husband, Danny; brother, A. Paul Tutwiler Jr. and wife, Teresa; and a brother-in-law, Jerry W. Miller Sr. She is also survived by nieces, Susan P. Hoover (Kim), Alice M. Grow (Albert) and Janet R. Redifer (Shawn); nephews, Jerry W. Miller Jr. (Kim), Kevin L. Miller (Dawn), James E. Rexrode, and Andrew P. Tutwiler (Cheryl); two step-nieces, Heather F. May (Bobby) and Samantha L. Flynn; 10 great-nieces and nephews and three great-great niece and nephews. She is also survived by a special friend, Cathy Smith.
The family will receive friends from 7 until 8:30 p.m. Tuesday, June 21, 2022, at Henry Funeral Home. There will be no public viewing.
A funeral service will be at Third Presbyterian Church Wednesday, June 22, at 10:00 a.m. Burial will follow at August Memorial Park.
Condolences may be sent to the family online at www.henryfuneralhome.net.
