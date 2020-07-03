Dawn Kathryn Glick, 92, of Dayton, passed away Thursday, July 2, 2020, at the Bridgewater Home. She was born in Rockingham County on March 15, 1928, and was the daughter of the late William F. and Elsye (Wine) Glick.
Dawn retired from teaching for Waynesboro City Schools in 1989 after over 40 years. She was a member of the Harrisonburg First Presbyterian Church. Dawn earned her Bachelor's degree from Bridgewater College.
She is also survived by cousins, E Ray Wine and wife, Edna, Lela Southard and numerous other cousins.
A graveside service will be held at 4:00 p.m. Sunday, July 5, 2020, at the Beaver Creek Church of the Brethren Cemetery with Pastor Scott Thayer officiating.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to The Heritage Museum, 382 High St., Dayton, VA 22821 or Harrisonburg First Presbyterian Church, 17 Court Square, Harrisonburg, VA 22802.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.