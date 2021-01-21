Dean Mark Weaver
Dean Mark Weaver, 55, a resident of Linville, passed away Tuesday, Jan. 12, 2021, at Sentara RMH Medical Center from COVID-19. He was healthy and active two weeks prior and was diligent and careful throughout this pandemic.
Dean was born in Bath, N.Y., and was one of 10 children to Irvin David Weaver of Linville and the late Katherine “Kitty” Phenneger Weaver.
In 1989, Dean graduated from Eastern Mennonite University with a Bachelor’s degree in Sociology. On the soccer team he was known for his agility, determination, athletic prowess and acrobatic ability. He was famous for his flip throw in soccer.
A loving and committed family man, Dean was also integral to the communities of Harrisonburg and Broadway through coaching, volunteering, church involvement, and entrepreneurial achievements. He gave so much time and energy to others, while remaining consistently present and active with his family.
A man of faith, and member of Park View Mennonite Church, Dean was a friend to people of many types and persuasions, and would routinely engage in political and theological discussions. For the sake of learning from and understanding them, he would consider before he’d contend. Dean’s humility was apparent in his ability to listen genuinely and respectfully--which was a key component in his gift for mediation. He was an eternal optimist and believed in the goodness of others. He made an impression on people and was easily remembered.
Dean radiated fun, compassion, energy, and spunk. He was a kid at heart always looking for a good joke or pun. He was goofy, not afraid to be silly, and had nicknames for almost everyone (to accommodate his deficit in name recall). His favorite every-day outfit was jeans and a black t-shirt because he did not care to spend his time thinking about what he might wear. Dean loved the camaraderie of his poker buddies and will be remembered for “The Deano” (ace/6).
Dean will forever be remembered by his friends and family as a life-long and loyal Buffalo Bills fan, someone who snored louder than anyone else, a person who made up his own words, and often substituted words within metaphors. He would often send notes of endearment to those he appreciated, or wanted to encourage. He would also fill post-it notes with random quotes and leave them scattered throughout his home. Dean’s writing demonstrated his creative and caring mind (but poor spelling). He enjoyed the sunshine and spending time outdoors, especially at the end of the day with a good local brew.
Dean is survived by his beloved wife of 26 years, Andrea Stoltzfus Weaver and four children, whom he adored, Chloe Elizabeth Weaver, Sophia Grace Weaver, Kate Isabel Weaver, Luke Aaron Weaver; siblings, Susan L. Halterman and husband, Bernie, D. Paul Weaver, Phyllis M. Thomas and husband, Al, Dale Weaver, Doug Weaver and wife, Sandra, Marcia Jones and husband, Kevin, and Kay Lera and husband, Robert, a special aunt, (Hazel) Lorraine Weaver; numerous nieces and nephews and in-laws, Aaron and Becky Stoltzfus.
During his hospitalization he often commented on his exceptional care. The family will forever be grateful to the compassionate medical staff who continue to courageously endure the brunt of this pandemic. To honor Dean’s life, the family respectfully asks that you prioritize mask wearing, vaccination, and following COVID-19 safety guidelines.
The service will be announced at a later date when it feels safe to gather.
Memorial donations may be made by contributing to Our Community Place, 17 East Johnson St., Harrisonburg, VA 22802. You might also consider helping a family directly dealing with COVID-19 or experiencing hardship in Dean’s honor.
Online condolences may be made to the family by visiting www.mcmullenfh.com.
McMullen Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
