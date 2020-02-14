Dean Royce Neher
Dean Royce Neher, 91, of Bridgewater, passed away Wednesday, Feb. 12, 2020, at the Bridgewater Retirement Community. Dean was born in Enterprise, Kansas on Feb. 10, 1929, the son of the late Roy and Wava Neher. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife of 58 years, Betty June Young Neher, and brother, Gerald Neher.
After graduating from McPherson College and earning a PhD in Physics from the University of Kansas, he taught physics, math and computer science at Bridgewater College for 33 years. While at Bridgewater College, he developed the coursework for the Physics major and was the advisor for the Physics Club, Alpha Chi Honor Society and Interdistrict Youth Cabinet (IYC). Through IYC, he and his students served the youth of the Church of the Brethren by planning District retreats and Roundtable, a yearly conference held at Bridgewater College. In his free time, he enjoyed playing strategic games and had a collection of over 600 mechanical puzzles, some of his own design.
Dean had a life-long passion for advancing the ideals of peace and justice. He served in Brethren Volunteer Service, with his unit being the first to assist with reconstruction in Europe following World War II. He served on the Board of Directors for On Earth Peace and was chairman for several years. He was a member of Scientists Against Nuclear Arms. Locally, he was a member of the Rockingham Council on Human Relations, an organization dedicated to desegregation during the era of the Civil Rights Movement. He was an active member of the Bridgewater Church of the Brethren, serving in a variety of leadership positions and on various commissions and boards at both the local and district levels. For over 20 years, he served on the Refugee Resettlement Committee, helping to resettle 28 refugee families.
Surviving are his children, Christa Wine (Stephen) of Mount Sidney; Peggy Jenkins of Grottoes; Dan Neher (Diane McIntyre) of Harrisonburg and Brad Neher (Paula) of Bridgewater; four grandchildren, Colin Jenkins, Lucy Jenkins, Ben Neher and Andie Neher, and two brothers, Lyle Neher of Grundy Center, Iowa and Doyle Neher of Hayes, Kansas.
A memorial service will be held at 10 a.m. on Monday, Feb. 17, 2020, at Bridgewater Church of the Brethren with Pastor Christy Dowdy officiating. The family will receive friends following the service.
Memorial contributions may be made to Bridgewater Church of the Brethren, 420 College View Drive, Bridgewater, VA 22812.
Online condolences to the family may be shared at www.johnsonfs.com.
