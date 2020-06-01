Dean Suter Clatterbuck
Dean Suter Clatterbuck, 83, passed away Friday, May 29, 2020, at his home in New Market. He was born in Washington, D.C., on March 28, 1937, and was the son of the late Layton Augustin and Stella Coffman Clatterbuck. He was preceded in death by his brother, Bryan Clatterbuck, and sister-in-law, Betty Clatterbuck.
Following his graduation from McKinley Technical High School, he received his undergraduate and law degrees from the George Washington University in 1963 and was accepted to practice before the United States District Court for the District of Columbia, the United States Court of Appeals, the United States Court of Military Appeals and the Supreme Court of the United States. He worked at NASA’s Goddard Space Flight Center, leaving after eight years as the Congressional and Labor Relations Officer. He served as Executive Director of the Delta Theta Phi Law Fraternity for four years, then returned to government service as a civilian attorney with the United States Naval Security Group Command, retiring after 25 years in 2000 with 34 years of service to our country.
Illustrious Brother Clatterbuck was a member of the DC Scottish Rite for over 61 years. The Supreme Council invested him with the Knight Commander of the Court of Honor in 2009 and he was later coroneted a 33rd degree Inspector General Honorary on Aug. 22, 2017. He was an active member of Potomac Lodge. No. 5, serving as Secretary for 26 years. He served on numerous committees for the Grand Lodge of D.C., F. A. A. M.. In 2015 he became Intendant General for the Red Cross of Constantine for the District of Columbia. He held numerous other memberships in Masonic organizations. He was Past Worthy Patron of Friendship Chapter No. 17 in Washington, D.C. He held the Legion of Honor in DeMolay International (for youths) and achieved the rank of Eagle Scout.
On July 3, 1978, he married Sandra Arlene Eller, who survives. He is also survived by his daughter, Kimberly Pearson Morris, of Santa Rosa Beach, Fla.; sisters-in-law, Nancy Eller Seigel (Lyle), Anne Eller Pound (Dean); nieces, Jeannie Clatterbuck Rummel (Tom), Susan Clatterbuck Walker (Gary), Elizabeth Poblete Sedlitsky, Jackie Poblete (Danny), and Scott Poblete (Jessica) and beloved great-nieces and nephews. His extended family in Harrisonburg were devoted to him, especially during his many hospitalizations of the past two years.
The funeral service will take place Sunday, June 7, at 1 p.m. in the chapel of Kyger Funeral Home in Harrisonburg with the Rev. Dr. Kenneth A. Lyons officiating assisted by Dr. Shane Anderson and Pastor Buz Menhardt. Interment will follow at Emmanuel Lutheran Church Cemetery in New Market.
The family will receive friends from noon prior to the service at the funeral home.
A memorial service will be held in Washington, D.C., when COVID-19 restrictions are lifted.
Memorial contributions may be made to a charity of your choice or to the George Washington National Masonic Memorial, 101 Callahan Drive, Alexandria, VA 22301 or the RMH Foundation (of Sentara-RMH Hospital), 2010 Health Campus Drive, Harrisonburg, VA 22801.
