The funeral service for Dean Suter Clatterbuck, 83, of New Market, will take place Sunday, June 7, 2020, at 1 p.m. in the chapel of Kyger Funeral Home in Harrisonburg. Interment will follow at Emmanuel Lutheran Church Cemetery in New Market. The family will receive friends from noon prior to the service at the funeral home.
