A memorial service for Deanna Jean Scott, 79, of Bridgewater, who passed away May 27, 2020, will be conducted 3 p.m. Sunday, July 26, at Johnson Funeral Service in Bridgewater. The service may also be live streamed at www.johnsonfs.com.
