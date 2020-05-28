Deanna Jean Scott, 79, of Bridgewater, passed away Wednesday, May 27, 2020, at Brookdale Assisted Living in Harrisonburg after a long battle with Alzheimer's.
Jean was born Jan. 21, 1941, a daughter of the late Reona (Terry) and John D. Karicofe.
She was a lifetime member of Summit Church of the Brethren. She received a certificate from Rockingham County Public Schools for outstanding volunteer service.
On Jan. 30, 1960, she was united in marriage to Bernard Scott, who survives.
Jean is also survived by a son, C.B. "Scotty" Scott Jr. and wife, Beth, of Portland, Ore.; a sister, Patsy Hunter of Bridgewater; grandchildren, Brandon Lambert and Whitney Stanley; great-grandson, Colt David Scott Lambert; and nephew, Randy Hunter.
In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by a daughter, Gina Lambert.
No formal services are scheduled at this time.
In lieu of flowers, charitable donations may be made to Alzheimer's Association, 355 Rio Road, Suite 102, Charlottesville, VA 22901.
Online condolences may be shared with the family at www.johnsonfs.com.
