Deanna M. (Studds) Myers, age 57, of Roanoke, Va., passed away at her home on Wednesday, Aug. 26th, with her son and daughter-in-law by her side.
Deanna was born on Jan. 12, 1963, in Arlington, Va. She is the daughter of Carolyn Liskey Studds, of Falls Church, Va., and the late Bernard George Studds. She is also preceded in death by a half-brother, Brian G. Studds. She was the wife of John W. Myers, who preceded her in death in March 2020.
Deanna grew up in Falls Church, Va. and attended George C. Marshall High School. She subsequently attended Radford University, where she earned a Bachelors Degree in Social Work.
She is survived by four sons, Sean C. Myers and wife, Sierra A. Myers, Steven W. Myers, Seth M. Myers and significant other, Kate Bostin, and Sterling A. Myers, all of Roanoke Valley. In addition, she is survived by five grandchildren; Ayden S. Myers and Layla N. Myers of Mount Crawford, Va., Braylen S. Myers, Jacob D. Hodge and Farrah Myers of Roanoke, Va.
Also surviving are her mother, Carolyn Liskey Studds of Falls Church, Va.; two sisters, Emily K. Studds of New Smyrna Beach, Fla. and Cynthia L. Wilkins and brother-in-law, Barry F. Wilkins, Jr. of Mount Crawford; a half-sister, Teresa A. Hitt and husband, James M. Hitt, of Herndon, Va., and a half brother, Wayne A. Studds and wife, Soozie Studds, of Germantown, Md.
She leaves behind eight nieces and nephews, five great-nieces and nephews, many aunts, uncles, cousins and extended family.
Deanna was a devout Christian, and avid reader with a love for poetry and prose. She was a talented artist and painter, passionate of painting landscapes and florals. In her spare time, she loved playing cards and board games, being an ardent rival at the game of scrabble. She was soft spoken and genuine to all she encountered. She had a whimsical, creative spirit and felt most at peace daydreaming while enjoying nature’s bounty. She will be most remembered for her infectious laugh and engaging smile.
A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. on Monday, Aug. 31, 2020, at the Johnson Funeral Service Chapel in Bridgewater, with chaplain David Kite officiating.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be sent to the American Heart Association.
Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.johnsonfs.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.