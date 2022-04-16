Donald William “Donnie” Harper, 72, of Moorefield, W.Va., went to his Eternal Home on Thursday, April 14, 2022 at Moran Manor Nursing & Rehabilitation Center in Westernport, Md.
Schaeffer Funeral Home is Petersburg, W.Va., is handling arrangements.
John Andrew Hensley, Sr., 87, of Front Royal and formerly of Rockingham County, Virginia, passed away on Wednesday, April 13, 2022 at Winchester Medical Center.
Arrangements are being handled by Maddox Funeral Home in Front Royal.
James Richard Johnson, of Fairfax, 96, died on Thursday, April 14, 2022.
Arrangements are being handled by Enders & Shirley Funeral Home in Berryville.
Joanne Z. Rosenberger, 79, of Woodstock, passed away Friday April 15, 2022, at Greenfield Senior Living.
Arrangements are incomplete with Heishman Funeral Home, Inc., Valley Funeral Service Branch in Edinburg.
William "Billy" Charles Wood, Jr., 61, of Broadway, died Thursday, April 14, 2022 at Sentara RMH Medical Center.
Arrangements are being handled by Grandle Funeral Home in Broadway.
