Kenneth Edward Anderson, 85, of Moorefield, W.Va., passed away Thursday, April 21, 2022 at his residence with his family at his side.
Arrangements are by Fraley Funeral Home in Moorefield.
Chrissann Berry, 67, passed away on Saturday, April 16, 2022, at her daughter's home in New Market.
Arrangements are by Dellinger Funeral Homes in Woodstock.
Johnnie Elwood Breeden, 80, of Weyers Cave, passed away on Friday, April 22, 2022, at his home.
Arrangements are by Johnson Funeral Service.
Brandon Scott Cheruk, 45, of Singers Glen, died Friday, April 22, 2022 at Sentara RMH Medical Center.
Lindsey Funeral Home in Harrisonburg is handling arrangements.
Benjamin Douglas Hill, 45, of McGaheysville, passed away on Sunday, April 17, 2022.
Arrangements are by Kyger Funeral Home.
Hazel Ruth Lam, 93, of Elkton, passed away on Thursday, April 21, 2022.
Kyger Funeral Home is handling arrangements.
Ryan Wayne Meadows, 19, of Elkton, passed away on Wednesday, April 20, 2022.
Kyger Funeral Home is handling arrangements.
Wilma Evelyn Kline Robertson, of Bridgewater, died Saturday, April 16, 2022 at Bridgewater Retirement Community.
Arrangements are by Johnson Funeral Service.
Susan Ann (Susie) Sheffer McGlaughlin, died Friday, March 27, 2022, at Duke University Medical Center.
Arrangements are by Clements Funeral & Cremation Services, Inc. in Durham, N.C.
Sharon Harris Soldan, 62, of Richmond, Va., passed away at home on Sunday, April 17, 2022.
Arrangements are by Woody Funeral Home in Richmond.
Daniel (Dan) Tobias Stutzman, 40, late of Albuquerque, N.M., died in February 2022.
