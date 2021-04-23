Dorlan Jean Adamson, 76, of Harrisonburg, died Thursday, April 22, 2021.
Kyger Funeral Home in Harrisonburg is handling the arrangements.
Maxine Clarice (Barger) Bergdoll, 100, of Petersburg, WV died on Thursday, April 22, 2021 at her home.
Schaeffer Funeral Home in Petersburg, W.Va., is handling the arrangements.
Brenda Kay (Cook) Crawford, 67, of Staunton, died Thursday, April 22, 2021 at Augusta Nursing and Rehab in Fishersville.
Coffman Funeral Home and Crematory in Staunton is handling the arrangements.
John Berlin Cunningham, 87, of Petersburg, W.Va., died Friday, April 23, 2021 at Mountain City Center in Frostburg, Md.
Schaeffer Funeral Home in Petersburg, W.Va., is handling the arrangements.
Paul Milton Fox, 92, of McGaheysville, died Tuesday, April 20, 2021 at Envoy of Staunton.
Reynolds Hamrick Funeral Home in Waynesboro is handling the arrangements.
Laban Peachey, 94, of Harrisonburg died Friday, April 23, 2021 at Woodland Park at VMRC.
McMullen Funeral Home in Harrisonburg is handling the arrangements.
Maria Lynn Wratchford, 72, of Moorefield, W.Va., died Monday, April 19, 2021 at her home.
Fraley Funeral Home in Moorefield, W.Va., is handling the arrangements.
