Linda Jean Brookman, 77, of Harrisonburg, passed away Friday, April 29, 2022 at Choice Healthcare at Harrisonburg.
Arrangements are pending at the Lindsey Funeral Home in Harrisonburg.
Betty Elizabeth Good Campbell, 82, of Shenandoah, passed away on Friday, April 29, 2022 at Belaire at Stone Port.
Arrangements are pending with Kyger Funeral Home in Harrisonburg.
Helen “Jean” (Harper) Chestnut, 79, of Bridgewater, passed away on April 28, 2022, at Sentara Rockingham Memorial Hospital.
Arrangements are pending with Obaugh Funeral Home.
Dewey Clifton Meadows, 69, of Broadway, passed away on Thursday, April 28, 2022 at home,
Arrangements are pending with Kyger Funeral Home in Harrisonburg.
Nancy Shifflett Riggs, 92, of Penn Laird, passed away on Thursday, April 28, 2022 at Sentara RMH Medical Center.
Arrangements are with Kyger Funeral Home in Harrisonburg.
Velda Viola Siever, 87, of Fulks Run, passed away on Friday, April 29, 2021 at Whispering Pines Nursing Home in Luray.
Arrangements are pending at the Grandle Funeral Home in Broadway.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.