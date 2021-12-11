Clifton Ford Arbogast, 87, of New Creek, W.Va., passed away Friday, December 10, 2021 at Pendleton Manor in Franklin, W.Va.
Arrangements are being handled by Schaeffer Funeral Home in Petersburg, W.Va.
Patsy Ann Dolly, 74 of Old Fields, W.Va., passed away Wednesday evening, Dec.r 8, 2021, at her residence.
Arrangements are being handled by Fraley Funeral Home in Moorefield, W.Va.
Ralph Newton Eagle, 74, of Bridgewater, passed away Thursday, Dec. 9, 2021 at Sentara RMH Medical Center.
Arrangements are being handled by Johnson Funeral Service.
Mary Geisler, 82, of Eagle, Idaho, formerly of Mt. Crawford, VA., passed away Tuesday, Dec. 7, 2021.
Arrangements are being handled by Bowman Funeral Home in Garden City, Idaho.
Joyce Dwayne Leake, 81, of Harrisonburg, passed away Thursday, Dec. 9, 2021 at Johnston-Willis Hospital in Richmond.
Arrangements are being handled by Johnson Funeral Service.
John A. Mauzy, Sr., 50, of Sugar Grove, W.Va., passed away Thursday, Dec. 9, 2021 at his home.
Arrangements are being handled by Kimble Funeral Home in Franklin, W.Va.
Harry Franklin “Hub” Showman Sr., 72, of Mt. Jackson, passed away Wednesday, Dec. 8, 2021, at his home.
Arrangements by Heishman Funeral Home Inc., Valley Funeral Service Branch in Edinburg.
William Eldon Whetzel, 87, of Broadway, died on Friday, Dec. 10, 2021 at his home.
Arrangements are pending at Lindsey Funeral Home in Harrisonburg.
