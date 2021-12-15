Michael William Bridges, 59, a resident of Harrisonburg, passed away on Tuesday, Dec. 14, 2021, at Harrisonburg Health and Rehab Center.
Arrangements are being handled by McMullen Funeral Home.
Anne Renee Brown, 62, of New Market, passed away Sunday, Dec. 12, 2021, at her home.
Arrangements are being handled by Heishman Funeral Home Inc., Valley Funeral Service Branch, in Edinburg.
Richard Franklin Evick, 83, a resident of Bridgewater Retirement Community, passed away on Monday, Dec. 13, 2021.
Arrangements are being handled by McMullen Funeral Home.
Billy Dee Hilbert, 82, of Elkton, died on Tuesday, Dec. 14, 2021, at his home.
Arrangements are pending with Kyger Funeral Home in Harrisonburg.
Herald Gene Smith Jr., 55, of Harrisonburg, died on Monday, Dec. 13, 2021, at his home.
Arrangements are pending with Kyger Funeral Home in Harrisonburg.
Robert Brandon Walker Sr., 70, of Edgewater, Fla., and longtime resident of the Shenandoah Valley, died Saturday, Dec. 4, 2021.
Arrangements are being handled by Johnson Funeral Service.
