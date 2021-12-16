Charlotte Grimm Hawse, 93, died on Tuesday, Dec. 14, 2021, at her home.
Arrangements are being handled by Kyger Funeral Home in Harrisonburg.
Steven Allen Kimble, 47, of Petersburg, W.Va., died Tuesday, Dec. 14, 2021, at Ruby Memorial Hospital in Morgantown, W.Va.
Arrangements are being handled by Schaeffer Funeral Home in Petersburg, W.Va.
Martha Ann Quirk-Sinclair, 66, of Mount Crawford, passed away on Monday, Dec. 13, 2021, at home.
Arrangements are pending with Kyger Funeral Home in Harrisonburg.
Daniel Strickler Sanger, 57, of Linville, died Wednesday, Dec. 15, 2021, at his parents’ residence in Linville.
Arrangements are being handled by Lindsey Funeral Home in Harrisonburg.
James Edwin Tingle, 77, of Harrisonburg, died Monday, Dec. 13, 2021, at his home.
Arrangements are being handled by Kyger Funeral Home.
Betty Sue Turner, 88, of Ashland, Virginia, passed away on Monday, Dec. 13, 2021.
Arrangements are being handled by Nelsen Funeral Home in Ashland.
Christina Marie Graney Turner, 46, of Elkton, died Tuesday, Dec. 14, 2021, at the University of Virginia Medical Center.
Arrangements are with Kyger Funeral Home in Harrisonburg.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.