James (Jim) A. Costie, 86, of Mt. Jackson passed away on Wednesday, Dec. 8, 2021, at Northside Hospital in Atlanta, Georgia.
Arrangements are with Heishman Funeral Home, Valley Funeral Branch, Edinburg.
Annette J. Felton, 67, of Breezewood, Pa., passed away Wednesday, Dec. 15, 2021 at home.
Arrangements are being handled by Akers Funeral Home in Everett, Pa.
Steven Warren Guerrier, 66, of West Augusta, Va., died Monday, Dec. 13.
Arrangements are with Bear Funeral Home.
Joyce Elaine (Evans) Harvey, 64, of Maysville, W.Va., passed away Thursday, Dec. 16, 2021 at Grant Memorial Hospital.
Arrangements are with Schaeffer Funeral Home in Petersburg, W.Va.
Rodney Johnson, 83, of Circleville, W.Va., passed away on Wednesday, Dec. 15, 2021, at Nella's Nursing Home in Elkins, W.Va.
Arrangements are with Basagic Funeral Homes in Franklin, W.Va.
William David “Bill” Ratcliff, 77, of Cabins, W.Va., passed away Wednesday, Dec. 15, 2021 at Grant Rehabilitation and Care Center in Petersburg, W.Va.
Arrangements are with Schaeffer Funeral Home in Petersburg, W.Va.
Avis Lee Wyant, 89, of Harrisonburg, died Thursday, Dec. 16, 2021, at Kings Daughters Community Health and Rehabilitation Center in Staunton.
Arrangements are pending at Kyger Funeral Home in Harrisonburg.
