Jesus Samuel Nevarez Gonzalez, 37, passed away Wednesday, Dec. 15, 2021 at Sentara RMH Medical Center.
Arrangements are pending with Kyger Funeral Home in Harrisonburg.
Nancy Lee Gunden, 75, a resident of Harrisonburg, passed away on Thursday, Dec. 16, 2021.
Arrangements are pending at McMullen Funeral Home.
Carl Jefferson Meadows, Jr., 78, of Elkton, passed away on Friday, Dec. 17, 2021 at Sentara RMH.
Arrangements are with Kyger Funeral Home in Harrisonburg.
Lester “Lloyd” Meadows, II, 63, of Weyers Cave, passed away Thursday, Dec. 16, 2021.
Arrangements are with Coffman Funeral Home and Crematory in Staunton.
Master Sgt Claude E. Null, USAF, Retired, 89, of Port Republic, passed away at his home on Thursday, Dec. 16, 2021.
Arrangements are with Kyger Funeral Home in Harrisonburg.
Roy Jackson Weese Sr., 86, of Moorefield, W.Va., passed away on Thursday, Dec. 16, 2021, at Grant Memorial Hospital.
Arrangements are with Basagic Funeral Home in Petersburg, W.Va.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.