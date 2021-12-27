William ‘Bill’ Harpine Bowman, 91, of McGaheysville, died on Saturday, Dec. 25, 2021 at Sentara RMH Medical Center.
Johnson Funeral Service in Grottoes is handling arrangements.
Helen Virginia Dean, 94, of Harrisonburg, died on Friday, Dec. 24, 2021 at her home.
Arrangement are being handled by Kyger Funeral Home of Harrisonburg.
Marian Bradshaw French, 89, of Woodstock, died on Saturday, Dec. 25, 2021 at her home.
Valley Funeral Service in Edinburg is handling arrangements.
Paul Lochte Gooden Jr., 62, of Elkton, died on Thursday, Dec. 23, 2021 at Sentara RMH Medical Center.
Arrangements pending with Kyger Funeral Home in Harrisonburg.
Norman Frederick Harper, 91, of Dayton, died on Saturday, Dec. 25, 2021 at Sentara RMH Medical Center.
Johnson Funeral Service in Bridgewater is handling arrangements.
Ross Hamilton Hosaflook, 42, of Port Republic, died on Thursday, Dec. 23, 2021 at his residence.
Lindsey Funeral Home in Harrisonburg is handling arrangements.
Reba Rhodes Harman, 80, died on Friday, Dec. 24, 2021, in her home.
McMullen Funeral Home in Harrisonburg is handling arrangements.
Christine Ellen Hupp, 66, of Shenandoah, died on Friday, Dec. 24, 2021 at Sentara RMH Medical Center.
Lindsey Funeral Home in Harrisonburg is handling arrangements.
Jack Lowell Knupp, 77, of Harrisonburg, died on Saturday, Dec. 25, 2021 at Sentara RMH Medical Center.
Lindsey Funeral Home in Harrisonburg is handling arrangements.
Norman Harold Minnick. Jr., 58, of Mt. Storm, W.Va., died on Saturday, Dec. 25, 2021 at Ruby Memorial Hospital in Morgantown, W.Va.
Schaeffer Funeral Home in Petersburg, W.Va., is handling arrangements.
Dewayne Page Mundy, 86, died on Friday, Dec. 24, 2021 at Sunnyside Retirement Community.
McMullen Funeral Home is handling arrangements.
Gail Matthews O’Donnell, 83, of Harrisonburg, died on Friday, Dec. 24, 2021 at Sunnyside Retirement Community.
Lindsey Funeral Home in Harrisonburg is handling arrangements.
Rev. Charles Kent Reller, 87, of McGaheysville, died on Wednesday, Dec. 22, 2021 at his home.
Kyger Funeral Home in Harrisonburg is handling arrangements.
William “Bill” Joe Shilling, 94, of Broadway, died on Saturday, Dec. 25, 2021, at Timberview Crossing in Timberville.
Grandle Funeral Home in Broadway is handling arrangements.
Stevin Eugene Stover, 60, of West Virginia, died on Thursday, Dec. 23, 2021, at Winchester Medical Center.
Dellinger Funeral Home is handling arrangements.
Calvin Robert Taylor, 94, of Broadway, died December 25, 2021 at Sentara RMH Medical Center in Harrisonburg.
Funeral arrangements are being handled by Grandle Funeral Home in Broadway.
Max Wesley Turner, 63, of New Market, died on Saturday, Dec. 26, 2021 at Sentara RMH Medical Center in Harrisonburg.
Funeral arrangements are pending at Grandle Funeral Home in Broadway.
Phyllis Lee Zimmerman Wampler, 90, of Mount Solon, died on Sunday, December 26, 2021 at her home.
Johnson Funeral Home is handling arrangements.
