Frank “Howard” Campbell, III, 87, of Harrisonburg, died Sunday, Nov. 21, 2021, at Sunnyside Retirement Community.
Arrangements are pending at Kyger Funeral Home in Harrisonburg.
Stanley Keith Helmick, Jr., 57, of Brandywine, W.Va., passed away Wednesday, Dec. 1, 2021 at his home.
Arrangements are being handled by Kimble Funeral Home in Franklin, W.Va.
Robert William “Bud” Orebaugh, 79, of Broadway, passed away on Wednesday, Dec. 1, 2021, at Sentara RMH in Harrisonburg.
Arrangements are being handled by Grandle Funeral Home.
Carolyn L. Purdham, 76, of Luray, passed away on Wednesday, Dec. 1, 2021.
Arrangements are being handled by Bradley Furner Home.
Doris Marie Sendlewski, 91, of Weyers Cave, died on Thursday, Dec. 2, 2021, at her home.
Arrangements are pending with Kyger Funeral Home in Harrisonburg.
Wayne W. Warner, 85, of Franklin, W.Va., died Thursday, Dec. 2, 2021 at Harrisonburg Health & Rehab.
Arrangements are being handled by Kimble Funeral Home in Franklin, W.Va.
Danette Zirkle, 73, of Port Republic, died Thursday, Nov. 26, 2021 at her home.
Arrangements are being handled by Kyger Funeral Home.
