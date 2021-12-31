Chaplain Robby Wray Burke Jr., 65, passed away on Thursday, Dec. 30, 2021 at The University of Virginia Medical Center.
Arrangements are pending at McMullen Funeral Home.
Richard Alan Marks (‘Rich’), 61, of McGaheysville, died peacefully on Tuesday, Dec. 7th, 2021.
Arrangements are being handled by Kyger Funeral Home.
Norris Auforth Richards, Jr., 51, of Shenandoah, passed away on Wednesday, Dec. 29, 2021.
Arrangements are being handled by Kyger Funeral Home.
Michael John Smith, 62, of Harrisonburg died Monday, Dec. 27, 2021 at Sentara RMH.
Arrangements with Kyger Funeral Home are incomplete.
R. Noland Suter, 89, of Keezletown, died on Wednesday, Dec. 29, 2021 at Virginia Mennonite Retirement Community in Harrisonburg.
Arrangements are being handled by Kyger Funeral Home.
