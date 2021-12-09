Phillip Jason Helmick, 48, of Dayton, died Tuesday, Dec. 7, 2021, at Martha Jefferson Hospital in Charlottesville.
Arrangements are pending at Johnson Funeral Service in Bridgewater.
Michael Edward Jordan, 60, of Mount Crawford, died Monday, Dec. 6, 2021.
Arrangements are being handled by Kyger Funeral Home.
Ronald Lee Martz, 72, of Mount Jackson, died Wednesday, Dec. 8, 2021, at his home.
Arrangements are being handled by Valley Funeral Service in Edinburg.
Evelyn Godshall Nice, 89, of Harrisonburg, died Tuesday, Dec. 7, 2021.
Arrangements are being handled by McMullen Funeral Home.
Lucas Andrew Stickley, 6 months and 20 days, of Grottoes, died Sunday, Dec. 5, 2021, at his residence.
Arrangements are being handled by Johnson Funeral Service.
Connie Dale Fulk Taylor died Sunday, Nov. 28, 2021, in Port Charlotte, Fla.
Arrangements are being handled by Kays-Ponger & Uselton Funeral Homes in Port Charlotte, Fla.
Darlene Sue Washburn died Tuesday, Nov. 30, 2021, at Sentara RMH Medical Center.
Arrangements are being handled by Kyger Funeral Home.
