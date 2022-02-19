Juanita Marie Boshart, 62, of Crimora, died Monday, Feb. 14, 2022 in Crimora.
Arrangements are being handled by Charlton and Groome Funeral Home and Crematory in Fishersville.
Shirley Waggy Carr, 80, of Harrisonburg, died on Thursday, Feb. 17, 2022, at Rockingham Memorial Hospital.
Arrangements are by Kyger Funeral Home.
Ray E. Good, 74, of Harrisonburg, passed away Sunday, Feb. 6, 2022.
Rondel Wayne Hilliards, 76, of Luray, passed away on Friday, Feb. 18, 2022.
Arrangements are by Bradley Funeral Home.
Joseph Day Lantz, 95, of Bergton, passed away Thursday, Feb. 17, 2022 at his residence.
Arrangements are by Grandle Funeral Home.
Judy (Simmons) Maclam, 74, of Bridgewater, passed away Friday, Feb.18, 2022 at Sentara RMH Medical Center.
Johnson Funeral Service in Bridgewater is handling arrangements.
Ruth Rion, 93, of Elkton, passed on Thursday, Feb. 17, 2022 at her home.
Arrangements are by Kyger Funeral Home.
Todd Allen Rupp, 54, a resident of Harrisonburg, passed away on Thursday, Feb. 17, 2022.
Arrangements are by McMullen Funeral Home in Harrisonburg.
Robert (Bob) Franklin Suddarth, Jr., 88, a resident of Waynesboro, passed away Thursday, Feb. 17, 2022.
Arrangements are by McDow Funeral Home in Waynesboro.
Edward Lee M. Wood, Jr., 74, of Grottoes, passed away Thursday, Feb. 17, 2022, at his home.
Arrangements are by Johnson Funeral Service in Grottoes.
Michael Lee Younkins, 69, of Wilmington, N.C., passed away peacefully after a brief illness on Saturday, Feb. 5, 2022, at the Lower Cape Fear LifeCareCenter of Wilmington.
Arrangements are being handled by Wilmington Funeral & Cremation.
