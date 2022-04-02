Merl E. “Cub” Bennett, 90, of Riverton, W.Va., passed away on Thursday, March 31, 2022 at Grant Memorial Hospital in Petersburg, W.Va.
Basagic Funeral Homes is handling arrangements.
Nancy Lee Marston Cave died on Thursday, March 31, 2022, at Whispering Pines Assisted Living in Luray.
Bradley Funeral Home is handling arrangements.
Susan Sheffer McGlaughlin, 71, of Carolina Beach, N.C., died on Sunday, March 27, 2022.
Clements Funeral & Cremation Services, Inc. is handling arrangements.
Richard Wayne Wine, 81, of Mount Sidney, passed away Monday, March 28, 2022, at Harrisonburg Health and Rehabilitation Center.
Johnson Funeral Service is handling arrangements.
