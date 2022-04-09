Richard (Rick) Brian Adams, formerly of Timberville, Va., passed away quietly surrounded by his wife and children on Thursday, April 7, 2022.
Arrangements are pending with Kyger Funeral Home in Harrisonburg.
Lois Bare Spitzer, 87, of Fulks Run, died on Friday, April 8, 2022 at Timberview Crossing in Timberville.
Grandle Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Royce Dale Wimer, 78, of New Market, died Thursday, April 7, 2022 at his home.
Funeral arrangements are pending at Grandle Funeral Home in Broadway.
