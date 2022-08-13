Kimberly R. Carnahan, 56, of Timberville, died on Friday, Aug. 12, 2022, at her home.
McMullen Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Judith Lynn Hensley, 66, of Shenandoah, died Friday, Aug. 12, 2022, at her home.
Arrangements are pending at Kyger Funeral Home in Harrisonburg.
John G. Leake, 98, of Harrisonburg, died on Friday, Aug. 12, 2022, at Sunnyside Retirement Community.
Arrangements are pending at Lindsey Funeral Home in Harrisonburg.
John Wayne McDonald, 65, of Mount Jackson, died on Wednesday, Aug. 10, at Greenfield Reflections in Woodstock.
Arrangements by Heishman Funeral Home Inc., Valley Funeral Service Branch, Edinburg.
Sarah McDowell “Becky” Weidig, 75, of Harrisonburg, died on Friday, August 12, 2022, at her home.
Arrangements are pending with Kyger Funeral Home in Harrisonburg.
