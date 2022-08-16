George Sherman Curry, 81, of Goldsboro, N.C., died on Thursday, Aug. 11, 2022, at Wayne Memorial Hospital.
Arrangements are by Johnson Funeral Service in Bridgewater.
Hilda Shifflett Davis, 83, of Elkton, died Sunday, Aug. 14, 2022, at Harrisonburg Health and Rehabilitation Center.
Arrangements are with Kyger Funeral Home in Harrisonburg.
Eula Mae Dean, 95, of Harrisonburg, died on Friday, Aug. 12, 2022, at the Memory Care Unit of Envoy of Staunton in Staunton after an extended stay at the Harrisonburg Health and Rehabilitation Center in Harrisonburg.
Arrangements are by McMullen Funeral Home in Harrisonburg.
Shannan Renee Hedrick, 23, of Woodleaf, N.C., formerly of Petersburg, W.Va., died on Tuesday, Aug. 9, 2022, at Novant Health Rowan Medical Center in Salisbury, NC.
Arrangements are by Basagic Funeral Homes in Franklin, W.Va.
Mary Jean Johnson, 69, of Rockingham, died on Friday, Aug. 12, 2022, at home.
Arrangements are being handled by Kyger Funeral Home in Harrisonburg.
Garrett Paul Long, 26, of Harrisonburg and formerly of Richmond, died on Sunday, Aug. 14, 2022.
Arrangements are pending with Kyger Funeral Home in Harrisonburg.
Johnny David Lyons, 75, of Shenandoah, died on Sunday, Aug. 14, 2022, at his home.
Arrangements are pending with Kyger Funeral Home in Harrisonburg.
Ralph Myers Warner, 86, of Broadway, died on Monday, Aug. 15, 2022, at Brookdale Assisted Living in Harrisonburg.
Arrangements are pending with Kyger Funeral Home in Harrisonburg.
