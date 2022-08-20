Mary Elizabeth Burg Arbogast, of Watkinsville, Ga., and formerly of Dayton, died on Monday, Aug. 15 2022.
Arrangements are by Johnson Funeral Service.
Michael A. King, 75, of Palm Bay, Fla., and formerly of Harrisonburg and New Market, Va., died on Thursday, Aug. 11, 2022, in West Melbourne.
Arrangements are by Brownlie Maxwell Funeral Home in Palm Bay, Fla.
Raymond Frederick Knicely, 82, of Bonners Ferry, Iaho, died on Saturday, Aug. 13, 2022.
Arrangements are by Bonners Ferry Funeral Home in Bonners Ferry, Idaho.
Kitty Ann (Landis) Simmons, 87, died onThursday, Aug. 18, 2022.
Arrangements are by Coffman Funeral Home.
Lula Belle Weakley, 94, formerly of Stanley, died on Thursday, Aug. 18, 2022.
Arrangements are by Bradley Funeral Home.
Albert Philip “Phil” Weatherholtz, 87, of Moorefield, W.Va., died on Friday, Aug. 19, 2022, at the Grant Memorial Hospital in Petersburg, W.Va.
Arrangements are by Fraley Funeral Home in Moorefield, W.Va.
